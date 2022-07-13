Pentagon says US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief Maher al-Agal

Pentagon on Tuesday (July 12) claimed that the leader of the Islamic State militant group in Syria was killed in a drone strike. The US Central Command said that the strike in northwest Syria killed Maher al-Agal when he was riding a motorcycle.

Pentagon Central Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn told news agency AFP that Maher al-Agal was killed near Jindires in northern Syria. He further mentioned that one of his top aides was seriously injured in the attack.

As per the volunteer Syrian Civil Defense Force, the attack targeted the two while they were on a motorcycle outside Aleppo.

As quoted by CNN, Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Central Command said, "The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organisation's ability to further plot and carry out attacks."

United States President Joe Biden said the strike "takes a key terrorist off the field and significantly degrades the ability of ISIS to plan, resource, and conduct their operations in the region."

Biden wrote in a statement on Tuesday: "Like the U.S. operation in February that eliminated ISIS's overall leader, it sends a powerful message to all terrorists who threaten our homeland and our interests around the world. The United States will be relentless in its efforts to bring you to justice."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed Agal's death and said he was the Islamic State governor for the Levant region. The US Central Command called the victim "one of the top five" leaders of Islamic State overall.

"In addition to being a senior leader within the group, Al-Agal was responsible for aggressively pursuing the development of IS networks outside of Iraq and Syria," it said in a statement.

According to a spokesman for the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, both the men who were targeted had links to Ahrar al-Sharqiya, an armed group operating in northern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.