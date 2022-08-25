'Unable to travel to New York'- Novak Djokovic drops bombshell, pulls out of US Open

In a shocking update that has left fans heartbroken, the former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently revealed that he will not be competing in the forthcoming US Open.

Djokovic declared that he will be unable to travel to The Big Apple ahead of the Grand Slam which is set to kick off next week. He took to Twitter to offer fans some insight into the same merely hours before the draw for the event was to be revealed.

The Serbian is unable to compete in the Grand Slam as he has not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, which has rendered him ineligible to travel to the United States.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote on Twitter. "Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

Djokovic has repeatedly expressed great reluctance in getting vaccinated against the virus that held the world in a chokehold for quite some time. Furthermore, he declared that he would be more than willing to miss out on Grand Slams that required players to be inoculated.

The US Tennis Association declared that it will be following the safety protocol that the government has in place, including those regarding the vaccination status of players.

However, it is interesting to note that there is no such vaccine mandate for American nationals, and the spectators will not be required to wear masks.

Other notable players who will not be making an appearance at Flushing Meadows include, No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils and Marketa Vondrousova.