'Its a joke'- John McEnroe slams authorities for barring Novak Djokovic from competing in US Open 2022

Tennis icon John McEnroe recently rallied behind Novak Djokovic, declaring that the move to prevent Novak Djokovic from competing in the upcoming US Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status is a great joke. Although he is on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic's future in the tournament remains shrouded in mystery.

Djokovic has refused to get inoculated against the virus that wreaked havoc across the globe, a decision that may cost him heavily as he runs the risk of missing out on the opportunity to participate at the Flushing Meadows as rules in the United States require travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to board flights and enter the country.

However, it is interesting to note that the Serbian had previously declared that he was prepared to miss Grand Slams that require players to produce proof of their vaccination status. In the wake of these revelations, the four-time US Open winner offered fans his take on the situation while in conversation with the media:

"I don't think it's fair. I think it's a joke. I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that. At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke."

McEnroe further argued that repeatedly missing out on Grand Slams would eventually exact a heavy toll on Djokovic's legacy and title tally as his contemporaries continue to compete in tournaments.

Early this year, Djokovic lost the opportunity to compete at the Australian Open and defend his title to lay claim to his 21st men's grand slam title, which at the time would have been a record-breaking feat, after he was deported from the country over his vaccination status. However, Rafa Nadal has since moved clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer, accumulating a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles.