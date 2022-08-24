Nick Kyrgios sued by fan for defamation after accusing her of having '700 drinks' at Wimbledon final

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has landed in trouble once again after making an absurd comment to a fan during the Wimbledon 2022 final against Novak Djokovic earlier this year. Kyrgios is set to be sued by a lawyer, who he had accused of having '700 drinks' during the Wimbledon 2022 final. She is suing the Aussie tennis ace for defamation.

Kyrgios is set to be dragged into some more courtroom drama after Polish lawyer Anna Palus confirmed she is suing the tennis star. Palus was removed from the crowd after Kyrgios accused her of distracting him in the final and said she looked like she had downed '700 drinks'.

Confirming legal action against Kyrgios, Palus said she is suing the tennis star to 'clear her name'. She slammed Kyrgios for making a reckless and baseless allegation which caused 'substantial damage' to her and her family as millions around the world read and watched the Aussie's comments.

“On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time. During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me," Palus said in a statement through her solicitor.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

“I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name. The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action," she added.

Kyrgios lost the Wimbledon 2022 final against Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) to miss out on his maiden Grand Slam title. During the third set of the final against the Serb, Kyrgios complained to the umpire claiming he was being distracted during his serve by Palus. He urged the umpire to get her kicked out before accusing her of looking drunk.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” he told the umpire. There’s no other bigger occasion, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

“Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Ok kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro," Kyrgios was heard telling the umpire.

The incident soon grabbed headlines as Kyrgios' comments went viral. Revealing her side of the story, Palus said she had only had a Pimm’s and a glass of rose, and was trying to support Kyrgios not distract him during the final.