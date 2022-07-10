Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win 4th straight Wimbledon title, clinches 21st Grand Slam crown

Novak Djokovic closed the gap on arch-rival Rafael Nadal as he defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final to win the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title at the Centre Court on Sunday (July 10). One of the greatest of all time, Djokovic was the favourite against Kyrgios, who was playing his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon after getting a walk-over in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Djokovic extended his dominance on the grass court with a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title. He has now matched the feats of American great Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the second most men's singles title in the history of Wimbledon.

Djokovic is now only behind the legendary Roger Federer, who has won the prestigious competition a staggering 8 times in his career so far. This is Djokovic's 4th straight triumph in the men's singles competition at Wimbledon having won the title in 2018, 2019 and 2021 while the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Djokovic went down 4-6 in the first set but the relentless Serbian staged an incredible comeback to beat the Australian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). The Serbian ace has now pipped Federer in the race for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles and is only one short of equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grad Slams.

While Djokovic has now won 21 Grand Slam singles titles in his illustrious career, Federer, who gave a miss to Wimbledon this year is on 20 titles.

Ice cool Djokovic outclasses fiery Kyrgios

In a heated contest between the duo, Djokovic maintained his calm and stayed serene throughout the epic final. While Kyrgios continuously talked with himself and complained to the match officials, Djokovic displayed nerves of ice in extereme heat conditions on the Centre Court with the temperature soaring up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Djokovic maintianed his composure during the final and was seen doing a fresh new celebration with a flying gesture while lying on the ground after lifting his seventh Wimbledon title as the crowd at the Centre Court stood up to applaud the 21-time Grand Slam champion.