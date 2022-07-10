Elena Rybakina's memorable journey to historic Wimbledon triumph

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 09:08 PM(IST)

Elena Rybakina defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 09) to cinch her maiden Grand Slam title. She scripted history with her memorable triumph as Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. Rybakina didn't start as a favourite against experienced Jabeur in the final but the 23-year-old came from behind to deny the Tunisian her maiden Wimbledon crown. Here is a look at her memorable journey to her historic Wimbledon triumph.

1st round win against Coco Vandeweghe

Moscow-born Elena Rybakina got off to a flying start at Wimbledon 2022 with a thumping win over American Coco Vandeweghe in her first round clash at the competition. The 23-year-old defeated Vandeweghe 7-6, 7-5 in her opening round at the All England Club to mark the start of what turned out to be a stunning journey for Rybakina.
 

2nd round victory against Bianca Andreescu

Elena Rybakina continued her winning run at Wilmbledon 2022 as she got the better of Canada's Bianca Andreescu in her second-round clash. Rybakina was in fine form once again as she defeated Andreescu 4-6,6-7 in straight sets to progress to the third round of the tournament.

Another win in straight sets in 3rd round

The Kazakh tennis star continued her stellar run in the third round where she was up against China's Qinwen Zheng at the All England Club in London. Rybaina defeated Zehng 7-6 (4), 7-5 in straight sets to secure a spot in the last 16 of the tournament.
 

Round of 16 win against Petra Martic

It was yet another dominant win for Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 against Croatia'a Petra Martic. The 23-year-old demolished Martic 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets with six aces and 64 points won. With the win against Martic, Rybakina made it to her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Hard-fought victory against Ajia Tomlijanovic in quarter-final

Elena Rybakina faced her toughest challenge yet at Wimbledon 2022 when she was up against Aussie Ajia Tomlijanovic in the women's singles quarter-final. The Moscow-born went down fighting 6-4 in the first set before staging a comeback win. She won the quarter-final 6-4,2-6,3-6.

Dismantling Simona Halep in semi-final

Rybakina registered her one of the best wins of her career against former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semi-final. She dismantled the experienced Halep 6-3,6-3 in straight sets to book a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final. She became the first from her country to reach the final of a Grand Slam singles competition.

Historic win against Ons Jabeur in final

Both Jabeur and Rybaina were gunning to become the first woman from their respective country to win the Wimbledon title in a historic final. However, it was the Kazakh tennis star who went on to become a history maker with 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against the Tunisian in the summit clash. Jabeur, who was born in Moscow, had switched nationalities in 2018 for better opportunities to support her career and scripted history in the final on Sunday.

