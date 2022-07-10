Elena Rybakina's memorable journey to historic Wimbledon triumph

Elena Rybakina defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 09) to cinch her maiden Grand Slam title. She scripted history with her memorable triumph as Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. Rybakina didn't start as a favourite against experienced Jabeur in the final but the 23-year-old came from behind to deny the Tunisian her maiden Wimbledon crown. Here is a look at her memorable journey to her historic Wimbledon triumph.