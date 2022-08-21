WATCH: Roger Federer shares training footage, hints at return to court

Legendary tennis icon Roger Federer recently sent the rumour mill into a frenzy after sharing footage of himself returning shots on the court, presumably during a training session. Federer, much to the delight of tennis fans across the world, is seemingly all set to make his way back to active contention.

Federer has long been shackled to the sidelines owing to a series of knee surgeries, which have kept him away from the sport for over a year since he tumbled out of the Wimbledon last year. However, fans were vying for a swansong from the 20-time Grand Slam winner, which seems to be a dream that could become reality sometime soon.

ALSO READ: 'Made it very physical'- Stefanos Tsitsipas delighted by beating Daniil Medvedev at Cincinnati Open

In a video that was shared by Federer himself, he was seen letting some forehands loose on the court and breaking out into a celebratory leap before ducking out of the frame. He was seen sporting a cap with the iconic 'RF' logo on it, in addition to a Uniqlo t-shirt while training, expressing love for the sport in the caption of the post.

The post, unsurprisingly enough, attracted a lot of attention and love from the fans, with a myriad of admirers predicting his return to the court. The post also caught fellow tennis player Stan Wawrinka's attention, who took to the comment section to share some love.

ALSO READ: Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko lay claim to women's doubles title at the Cincinnati Open

Fans and pundits would have loved to witness a bit more from Federer in the video to make a better judgement of how far along he had come in terms of his recovery. However, the progress that he has made is certainly quite impressive and visible in the video that he shared with his fans on social media.

Federer has already confirmed that he will be competing in the 2022 Laver Cup which is scheduled to kick off merely a week after the US Open wraps up. The action is set to unfold at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.