'Made it very physical'- Stefanos Tsitsipas delighted by beating Daniil Medvedev at Cincinnati Open

World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently overcame the challenge presented by Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open. Tsitsipas advanced to the final stage of the Cincinnati Masters by beating the World No. 1 at Centre Court by 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-3.

He admitted that he was forced to play a number of tough shots in order to eventually move past Medvedev. He offered fans some insight into the same while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of their action-packed match.

In addition to an absolutely nail-biting affair between the duo, fans were also offered the opportunity to watch Tsitsipas show off his dancing skills on the court shortly after outplaying Medvedev.

"There were some difficult shots I had to play a bit more. A few short balls I really took advantage of and came in. A lot of courageous serves and volleys, approaches to the net that definitely gave me that great win today,” Tsitsipas admitted.

“I knew I had to sign up for a difficult task, the third set, it wasn’t going to be easy. He made it very physical and really demanding for me. I just took advantage of some of his missed first serves. I think I had a couple opportunities where it seemed to be going towards my side," he said further.

Tsitsipas is currently hurtling towards a clash against Croatia’s Borna Coric, who consolidated his position in the final of the Western and Southern Open by outperforming eighth seed Cameron Norrie of Britain in straight sets at Grandstand.

Should he emerge triumphant at the Cincinnati Masters, Tsiptipas will hope to replicate this success at the forthcoming US Open, which is set to kick off on August 29th.