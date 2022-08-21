Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko lay claim to women's doubles title at the Cincinnati Open

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko continued a powerful season by winning their biggest team title so far at the Western and Southern Open on Saturday.

Kichenok and Ostapenko defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 7-6(5), 6-3 in one hour and 24 minutes to capture the WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati.

After finally getting on the court after multiple rain delays, it was the Melichar-Martinez and Perez duo who originally held the upper hand, breaking Ostapenko in the first game of the match and building a 4-2 lead.

Kichenok and Ostapenko, though, got back on serve at 4-4.In the tiebreak, a powerful Ostapenko return gave her team a duo of set points, and Kichenok and Ostapenko transformed the second of the two to eke out the one-set lead.

There were no break points through 3-3 in the second set, but after that, Kichenok and Ostapenko cruised to the title, winning the final four games of the match.

"It`s my biggest title and I`m very happy," Kichenok said after the match. "It`s hard to describe, it`s amazing. I just can`t find the words. I`m still a bit shaky after the match, it`s very exciting," she added.

"It doesn`t matter what the score is, [the key was] to be aggressive and to put pressure on them," WTA.com quoted Ostapenko. "That was a thing they didn`t like, and it helped us in the important moments," she added.