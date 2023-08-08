Top 10 world news: All's not well with Ukraine counteroffensive, Thailand king's son returns, and more

Ukraine claimed in recent weeks that its counteroffensive is underway and also said that the nation was making advances on all fronts despite consistent Russian attacks, but there are some evident hiccups.

In another news, Thailand king's son Vacharaesorn visited the Foundation for Slum Child Care, which is supported by the royal family, and greeted his well-wishers during his very first surprise visit to the homeland in 27 years.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A CNN report mentioned that four senior US and Western officials briefed on the latest intelligence told the US-based media outlet that they described increasingly "sobering" assessments about the ability of the Ukrainian forces to retake significant territory. A senior Western diplomat told CNN that "they're still going to see, for the next couple of weeks, if there is a chance of making some progress. But for them to really make progress that would change the balance of this conflict, I think, it's extremely, highly unlikely."

It was on August 15, 2021 that the Taliban toppled the government of Ashraf Ghani and took control of Afghanistan. In a single night, the south Asian country was plunged into a whirlwind of unsettling change. Gun-wielding Taliban members stood sentinel at street corners, while women remained locked indoors, quivering with fear.

Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn's second-eldest son on Tuesday visited a child-care centre for underprivileged families during his very first surprise visit to the homeland in 27 years. The travel undertaken by 42-year-old Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse comes at a time when the royal family is going through an adverse situation with the monarch's eldest daughter in a coma since last December.

China on Tuesday (August 8) again asked the Philippines to remove an ageing World War II-era ship from a disputed shoal. The recent calls come after Manila rejected Beijing's earlier demand. The mentioned shoal is a reef that Manila uses to press its stake in the Spratly Islands against Beijing's claim to nearly the entire South China Sea.

The data of millions of British voters was accessible to hackers in a cyber-attack by “hostile actors” which came to light last year, the United Kingdom Electoral Commission admitted, on Tuesday (August 8). According to the independent body, the hackers were able to access internal emails of the commission and copies of voter data in a complex cyber attack.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh isn't much optimistic of Team India's chances in the forthcoming home ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 5 between England and New Zealand. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner raised his concerns over India's unprepared middle order and feels if the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are not fit in time, India might struggle in the marquee tournament, especially in high-pressure games.

Around 13,000 residents from the German city of Dusseldorf were evacuated after a World War II-era bomb was found, on Monday night (August 7), reported German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW).

The UK police arrested a man on Tuesday in London after a stabbing incident took place outside the British Museum which, as per reports, prompted immediate evacuation of the popular tourist attraction. As per London's Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) on the street bordering the southern perimeter of the world-famous site. The police further added the man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

You must've seen videos of certain types of whales that hunt by merely swimming with their mouths open. Their prey just seems to swim right into their cavernous mouths and into their bellies. This behaviour is called filter-feeding. Using this, species like blue whales and baleen whales sift immense quantities of tiny prey from the ocean.