'I can be a patriot and say 'India will win' but...: Yuvraj Singh on Rohit Sharma & Co.'s chances in CWC '23

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh isn't much optimistic of Team India's chances in the forthcoming home ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 05 between England and New Zealand. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner raised his concerns over India's unprepared middle-order and feels if the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are not fit in time, India might struggle in the marquee tournament especially in high-pressure games.

'I see a lot of concerns'

Yuvraj said on the Cricket Basu YouTube channel, "I can be a patriot and say 'India will win because I am an Indian.' But I see a lot of concerns in the Indian middle order because of injuries. If those concerns are not resolved, we will struggle, especially in pressure games. Don't experiment in pressure games. The skill work to bat in the middle order is very different from that of an opener. Is there anybody there (in the team management) who is working around the guys that will be playing in the middle order? That's the question mark – the middle order is not ready, so someone will have to make them ready."

Yuvraj emphasised on the role of middle-order batters and added, "If your openers are out early, you need to build a partnership. (Middle order) batsmen are not simply flamboyant stroke-makers that occupy the crease and start hitting. He has to absorb pressure, leave a few balls, and create a partnership. It's a difficult job, somebody has to be experienced over there."

The 41-year-old former cricketer was one of the top performers for India in the CWC '11 edition, held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Under MS Dhoni, India won the final beating Sri Lanka by six wickets and Yuvraj ended as the Player-of-the-Tournament with 362 runs and 15 scalps overall.

Talking about Rohit-led India, the Men in Blue are running against time to finalise their squad for the mega event, with Rahul and Iyer on the cusp of full recovery. India will open their campaign in the home ODI WC versus five-time winners Australia, in Chennai, on October 08.

