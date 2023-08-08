IND vs WI: 'Dravid not proactive T20I coach, doesn't provide Hardik needed support'- Former India stumper

Hardik Pandya-led India lost the secod T20I, of the five-match series, versus hosts West Indies on Sunday (August 06). After losing the series opener by four runs, the Men in Blue also conceded the second game by two wickets as they now trail the Windies 0-2. After the defeat in the second T20I, held in Guyana, former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel made a bold statement. Patel feels head coach Rahul Dravid isn't a proactive T20I coach and, hence, Hardik Pandya is not getting the support he needs while leading the national side in the shortest format.

Hardik has tasted considerable success as the Gujarat Titans' (GT) franchise since their entry in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the 2022 edition. Hardik and Gujarat's coach Ashish Nehra make a formidable pair as the duo have done exceedingly well in terms of strategies and team combinations since 2022. Hardik has been leading the T20I line-up since India's exit in the T20 World Cup last year. He has wprked well with Dravid as well but the two are running against time to keep India's hopes alive in the five T20Is versus Rovman Powell-led Windies. Thus, Patel feels Dravid isn't proactive and doesn't provide the needed support for Hardik to flourish as captain.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Patel said, "There have been a couple of instances about Hardik Pandya's captaincy which have been glaring mistakes. The first was giving that over to Axar Patel in the first game when Nicholas Pooran had come out to bat. And today (Sunday), this one (Chahal blunder in 2nd T20I)."

The former Indian stumper added, "Hardik Pandya the captain has been brilliant with GT but at Gujarat Titans he had the support of Ashish Nehra. But is Rahul Dravid the proactive coach or person which we are looking for in the T20 format. I don't think so. In my mind, we need someone who is proactive. Hardik Pandya has that spark but he needs that support, which to me Rahul Dravid doesn't provide."

Dravid's term as India's head coach is set to expire after this year's home ODI World Cup. It will be interesting to see if the former Indian skipper continues, opts to resign or is removed from the top post following the 50-over showpiece event.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE