'He should be more mature': Former Pak wicketkeeper schools Indian star amid struggles in WI T20Is

Hardik Pandya-led India have their task cut-out to keep the five-match T20I series alive after losing the first two games to hosts West Indies. Ahead of the third T20I, to be held in Guyana on Tuesday (August 08), former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter schooled Indian star Sanju Samson. After an impressive 41-ball 51 in the third and final ODI, Samson has not got going in the T20Is. He has managed 12 (12) and 7 (7) so far and, thus, the Pakistani vetertan spoke at length on Samson's disappointing runs in the opening two games.

Samson was expected to finish off the proceedings for India in the series opener, coming out at No. 6 in a chase of 150, but he fell for a run-a-ball 12. In the following game, he couldn't provide any late impetus to the Indian innings and fell for 7 as the visitors only managed 152/7, losing by two wickets. Akmal opined on Samson's lack of maturity in dealing with consequential moments and said on his Youtube channel, "It was disappointing to see Sanju Samson get out this way."

Akmal added, "He got a chance to bat a little higher, and there were a lot of overs left. It would have been the biggest statement. He is a class batter, but you need to stand up in such situations. He should be more mature in his approach. He has been around for a while now but is yet to cement his place in the team."

Samson made his international debut in 2015, however, he is yet to cement his spot in India's white-ball squads. While his numbers in ODIs are impressive, in limited matches, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper needs to step up in the shortest format of the game. He is being seen as a backup for KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, as the duo are running against time to get fully fit, for the ODI World Cup but he also needs to perform in T20Is with the next T20 World Cup to be held early next year, in West Indies and USA.

Samson will be raring to go big in the third T20I between India and West Indies, in Guyana, on Tuesday evening (August 08) with the series on the line for the Men in Blue.

