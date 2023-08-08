Thailand's king second son makes surprise return to homeland after 27 years

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's second-eldest son on Tuesday visited a child-care centre for underprivileged families during his very first surprise visit to the homeland in 27 years.

This travel undertaken by 42-year-old Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse comes at a time when the royal family is going through an adverse situation with the monarch's eldest daughter in a coma since the month of December.

Vacharaesorn visited the Foundation for Slum Child Care, which is supported by the royal family, and greeted his well-wishers. He works at a law firm in New York.

He posed for photographs in front of portraits of his father and his grandfather, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after a 70-year reign, during his interaction with the media.

“I am delighted to return to Thailand, I have been warmly welcomed. I have been away for a long time, 27 years. It is like a dream come true to be back here. Before the plane landed I looked outside the window I feel very emotional and grateful to the country,” Vacharaesorn told reporters at the Bangkok Foundation.

“I have never forgotten that I am Thai. I have never forgotten about the importance of Thai culture. When I was overseas, I spent my time promoting Thai culture so foreigners can understand the valuable heritage. Returning to Thailand this time, I would like to learn more about culture and continue to promote it overseas. I am very happy to be back here,” he added.

The Royal Palace has not yet commented on the visit. The Palace Household Bureau did not respond to news agency Reuters' requests for comment.

Thais surprised by Vacharaesorn's return

People in Thailand were pleasantly surprised by Vacharaesorn's sudden return. The picture that he posted on his official Facebook handle on Monday riding a "tuk-tuk" auto-rickshaw in Bangkok received tens of thousands of likes.

On microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), the hashtag #SonOfTenReturnToThailand was mentioned almost 390,000 times. His father's formal title is King Rama X.

Those who saw Vacharaesorn were impressed.

"I am very moved, he has been away for a long time. To me he is still a member of the royal family," Reuters quoted Angsana Seeprasit, 66, as saying.

Vacharaesorn is the second of four sons of King Vajiralongkorn's second wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, a former actress whom the then-crown prince parted ways with in the year 1996.

(With inputs from agencies)





