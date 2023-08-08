Russia-Ukraine war: West getting 'sobering' updates on Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukraine claimed in recent weeks that its counter-offensive is underway and also said that the nation was making advances on all fronts despite consistent Russian attacks, but there are some evident hiccups.

A CNN report mentioned that four senior US and Western officials briefed on the latest intelligence told the US-based media outlet that they described increasingly "sobering" assessments about the ability of the Ukrainian forces to retake significant territory.

A senior Western diplomat told CNN that "they're still going to see, for the next couple of weeks, if there is a chance of making some progress. But for them to really make progress that would change the balance of this conflict, I think, it's extremely, highly unlikely."

As quoted, Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat, said: "Our briefings are sobering. We're reminded of the challenges they face."

Quigley, who recently returned from meetings in Europe with US commanders training Ukrainian armored forces said that "this is the most difficult time of the war".

The report mentioned the issues for Ukrainian forces as it noted that breaking through Russia's defensive lines in the eastern and southern parts is quite challenging. Tens of thousands of mines, and vast networks of trenches are not making their way wearier.

A senior Western diplomat said that "Russians have a number of defensive lines and they [Ukrainian forces] haven't really gone through the first line".

The official said that "even if they would keep on fighting for the next several weeks, if they haven't been able to make more breakthroughs throughout these last seven, eight weeks, what is the likelihood that they will suddenly, with more depleted forces, make them? Because the conditions are so hard."

Russia hits Ukrainian command post

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday (August 8) that its forces had hit a Ukrainian command post in the eastern Ukrainian region of Pokrovsk, known as Krasnoarmeysk in Russia.

Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles had struck the city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night, destroying a popular hotel and apartments, killing at least seven people including rescuers, and wounding scores.

Russian missiles strike a hotel and apartments

Russian missiles strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night shook the war-torn nation and it destroyed a popular hotel and apartments. At least seven people were killed and scores were wounded.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said seven people, including five civilians, were killed. Overnight, regional officials said that eight people had died.

Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app: "We are resuming clearing the rubble. At night, we were forced to suspend work due to the high threat of repeated shelling."

(With inputs from agencies)

