‘Preposterous’: Trump envoy Witkoff dismisses Starmer’s Ukraine plan as Zelensky urges 'new pressure' on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised continued Russian strikes on his country, saying such attacks remain a "daily reality" even after a partial ceasefire agreement last week.

US special envoy Witkoff says Hamas ‘duped’ him as he blames renewed attack in Gaza on militant group

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said on Sunday (Mar 23) that he may have been “duped” by Hamas as he initially believed the Palestinian militant group agreed to his bridge proposal to extend the ceasefire in Gaza, only for it to reject the “acceptable deal”.

‘Elon getting whatever Elon wants’: How Musk’s $300 million bet on Trump could make him billions

Elon Musk’s companies are set to benefit massively from a wave of new federal contracts and support across several key US government departments, as the Trump administration continues to align policies with Musk’s interests, as per The New York Times report.

Starmer faced pressure from US to slam Zelensky after Oval Office clash with Trump: Report

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed that he faced pressure from Washington to criticise President Volodymyr Zelensky after the latter’s showdown with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office led to the Ukrainian president walking out of the White House early.

What is 'shuttlecock diplomacy', and why is the US using it to broker ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine?

The United States is engaging in what’s known as ‘shuttlecock diplomacy’ as it holds separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegations to explore a possible ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Trump backs Musk's claim of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa, Grok fact-check calls them out

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 23) reshared an X post by his close aide Elon Musk, suggesting he backs the claim made by the billionaire claiming a political party in South Africa is “actively promoting white genocide”. Interestingly, the Tesla CEO’s claims were fact-checked by his own Grok AI, which said that some of his claims were not completely true and one was false, according to a Grok conversation link posted by a user.

After European nations, Canada warns citizens travelling to US amid Trump's immigration crackdown

United States’ NATO allies, including Canada, Denmark, Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom, have issued fresh travel advisories for their citizens amid US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Pope Francis makes first public appearance in five weeks as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis makes first public appearance on Sunday (Mar 23) from the hospital balcony before being discharged to bless the crowd since being admitted on February 14. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling against pneumonia for five weeks.

Who is Elsie Hewitt? Pete Davidson confirms romance with model following viral NSFW pics

Pete Davidson is living it up with a new romance. Confirming he’s with a new girl, Pete shared some snaps with current partner Elsie Hewitt.

IPL 2025: Kishan enjoys ‘freedom at SRH’; credits Cummins and management for trusting him

It was all about Ishan Kishan till Sunday evening, and didn’t he enjoy it? SunRisers Hyderabad’s latest superstar smashed a hundred on his debut for the franchise, saying the freedom he got at his new IPL home brings the best out of him. His match-winning 106* helped the hosts beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in their tournament opener, and Kishan had everyone but captain Pat Cummins to credit this win for, whom he thanked for backing him.