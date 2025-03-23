US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 23) reshared an X post by his close aide Elon Musk, suggesting he backs the claim made by the billionaire claiming a political party in South Africa is “actively promoting white genocide”.

Interestingly, the Tesla CEO’s claims were fact-checked by his own Grok AI, which said that some of his claims were not completely true and one was false, according to a Grok conversation link posted by a user.

Musk's remarks came after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema led supporters were seen singing “kill the Boer, kill the Farmer” at a rally commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre on Friday (Mar 21).

Replying to a video from the rally posted on X, Musk wrote, “Very few people know that there is a major political party in South Africa that is actively promoting white genocide. The video below was just yesterday. A whole arena chanting about killing white people.”

“A month ago, the South African government passed a law legalizing taking property from white people at will with no payment,” he continued. “Where is the outrage? Why is there no coverage by the legacy media? Starlink can’t get a license to operate in South Africa simply because I’m not black. How is that right?”

Grok fact-checks Musk

According to Grok's conversation shared by the user, while the “EFF’s use of “Kill the Boer” is real and controversial, there is no evidence of a systematic campaign of violence that would constitute genocide. The claim exaggerates the situation.”

Musk’s Grok also said that his claim about the law legalising taking property from white people was partially true but misleading as it did not specifically target white people, nor it is “at will” as Musk suggested.

The SpaceX CEO’s claims that Starlink can’t get a license because he is not black was false, according to Grok as the restriction stem from regulatory and strategic issues, not Musk’s race.

Grok further added that there is some outrage and coverage of the matter but Musk’s perception may reflect his expectations or ideological stance, calling his claim subjective.

(With inputs from agencies)