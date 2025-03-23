Pope Francis makes first public appearance on Sunday (Mar 23) from the hospital balcony before being discharged to bless the crowd since being admitted on February 14. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling against pneumonia for five weeks.

Pope addresses crowd

Pope Francis greeted and thanked the crowd from the hospital balcony in his first public appearance.

“Thank you, everyone,” he said into a microphone while sitting in a wheelchair, waving to hundreds gathered to see him and giving a thumbs-up sign.

“I can see that woman with yellow flowers, well done,” Francis said smiling to the joyed crowd in his brief appearance.

Pope Francis was discharged minutes after his appearance and was seen leaving the hospital in a car. He was seen wearing a cannula, a tube tucked into his nostrils to deliver oxygen. He has reached the Vatican to convalesce after the hospital stay.

Pope’s health

Francis has been battling pneumonia for five weeks. Although he appeared thinner and tired than usual, doctors confirmed sufficient improvement in his health and discharged him from the hospital.

Pope Francis has suffered several health problems in recent years. However, it was the first time that the Vatican said his condition was critical as he battled pneumonia.

Francis, who has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, now faces at least months of recovery as he returns to the Vatican.

Pope on Israeli strikes on Gaza

Pope Francis has called for an “immediate” end to Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. He also urged resuming dialogue for hostage release and a “definitive ceasefire”.

“I am saddened by the resumption of the intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, with so many deaths and injuries,” Francis wrote in his Angelus prayer published Sunday (Mar 23).

“I ask that the weapons be silenced immediately and that the courage be found to resume dialogue so that all the hostages can be freed and a definitive ceasefire reached,” said Francis.

“The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is once again very serious and requires the urgent commitment of the conflicting parties and the international community,” he added.

