The Vatican on Sunday (Mar 16) released the first photograph of Pope Francis in more than a month, and the first since his recent hospitalisation. In the picture, he could be seen participating in the Holy Mass with other priests in the 10th-floor papal apartment in the Gemelli hospital, where he's admitted for pneumonia in both lungs.

The image showed the 88-year-old in a three-quarter view from behind, wearing a purple stole typical of Lenten liturgical vestments. He was sitting in a wheelchair before the altar of his personal hospital chapel. His face is not fully visible.

In the caption of the post, the Vatican wrote, "The Holy See Press Office has released a picture of Pope Francis in prayer after concelebrating the Eucharist this morning. It's the first to be released since the Pope's hospitalisation on 14 February."

The Vatican press office wrote in the photograph's caption: "This morning Pope Francis concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic."

See the photo here:

This photo taken and handout on March 16, 2025 by The Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis during a mass in the chapel. Photograph: (AFP)

Pope was admitted to a hospital on February 14 for pneumonia, which for weeks doctors considered to be critical. His condition has improved steadily in the past week.

The Vatican said in a medical bulletin on Saturday that the Pope still required therapy to be administered from the hospital, but his condition continued to be stable.

Earlier Sunday, in an Angelus message to the faithful published by the Vatican, the pope addressed his health, sharing that he was "fragile" and "facing a period of trial".

(With inputs from agencies)