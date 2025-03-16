During an interview with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about a number of topics, including India’s stance on global conflicts and the failing role of the United Nations in the current backdrop of wars.

He stressed that India has always stood for peace while talking about rising global tension and wars.

“India has always championed the ideas of global peace and brotherhood,” the prime minister said. “I have always aimed to initiate efforts that foster global well-being. And the global community needs to join hands to accomplish that.”

‘The world listens to India’

PM Modi highlighted the importance of India as a peace mediator for the rising global conflicts.

“Culturally and historically, our background is so strong that whenever we speak of peace, the world listens to us. Because India is the land of Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

“We stand for peace. And wherever we can act as peacemakers, we have gladly embraced that responsibility.”

‘A period of uncertainty’

He added, “Unfortunately, instead of moving toward peace, the world became even more fragmented, ushering in a period of uncertainty. And the wars have only made it worse. I believe that modern wars are no longer just about resources or interests.”

“Today, I see so many kinds of conflicts happening. Physical battles often get discussed, struggles are happening in every domain.

‘UN is failing to fulfil its role’

Talking about the role of global bodies, PM Modi said, “Organizations like the United Nations came into being after the First World War, but they failed to evolve with the times. And this inability to adapt has sparked a global debate on their relevance.”

PM Modi also said, “International organizations that were once powerful have become almost irrelevant, no real reforms are happening. Institutions like the UN are failing to fulfill their roles. People who disregard international laws and rules continue to act freely, and no one can stop them.”

‘Development-driven approach’: A way forward

“In such situations, the prudent choice for everyone is to let go of conflict and move toward cooperation. And, a development-driven approach is the way forward, expansionism will not work.”

He further insisted that nations are interconnected and not one country can thrive alone.

“The world is interdependent and interconnected. Every nation needs one another, no one can stand alone. And from all the different forums I attend, one thing is clear, everyone is deeply worried about these conflicts. We can only hope that peace is restored very soon.”

