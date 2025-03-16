The Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Sunday (March 16) that they had launched an attack on a United States aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. This came just hours after the US carried out airstrikes against the Iran-backed group, resulting in significant casualties.

“In response to this (US) aggression, the armed forces conducted a military operation... targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships,” the rebels stated. According to their claim, they fired 18 missiles and a drone in the attack.

Deadly US strikes target Houthi leaders

The US airstrikes carried out on Saturday, marked the first direct action against the rebel group since President Donald Trump returned to office in January. The White House confirmed that several Houthi leaders had been killed in the operation.

According to the Yemeni rebels’ health ministry, the strikes left at least 31 people dead and 101 others injured.

US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told ABC News that the strikes “actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out.” He also stressed that the US would hold both the Houthis and their Iranian backers accountable.

“If that means their targeting ships that they have put in to help, their Iranian trainers... other things that they have put in to help the Houthis attack the global economy, those targets will be on the table too,” he stated. Speaking separately on Fox News, Waltz said the strikes served as a clear warning to Iran, declaring that “enough is enough.”

Trump issues stern warning

Following the attacks, President Trump made a forceful statement on Truth Social, warning Houthi leaders, “YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!”

He also directed a warning at Iran, saying “To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

(With inputs from agencies)