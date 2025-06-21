/Top 10 world news: US stealth bombers take off; How Israel killed Hamas' mastermind Saeez Izadi, and more

As tensions between Israel and Iran intensify with war entering the second week, American B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri towards a strategic base in Guam in the western Pacific, Israeli public television KAN broadcaster reported on Saturday.



Israeli fighter jets claimed to kill October 7 attack mastermind Saeed Izadi, head of the Palestine Corps of Iran's elite Quds Force, on June 21 (Saturday). Israel and Iran continue to attack each other's region as the war enters into the second week.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly named three clerics as potential successors while hiding in a bunker in the face of assassination threats by Israel during the ongoing conflict.

At least eight people have been killed after a hot air balloon crashed in Brazil. According to the governor of Santa Catarina state, 21 people had been on board. “We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning. Our rescue team is already on site… So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors,” local governor Jorginho Mello said on X.

All applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant US visas intended for students will need to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public,’ the State Department announced in a release on Saturday (June 21).

The coastline of India has increased by 3,582 km, or nearly 48 per cent after accurate measurements without any acquisition of territory. In addition, the country's islands have also increased slightly following the reassessment without changing the ground situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that all End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, irrespective of the state, will not be allowed to refuel in Delhi from July 1. The vehicles will be identified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations in the national capital.



Days after the Air India plane to Gatwick crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad with 241 people on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered immediate action against three senior officials of Air India. The company has been asked to remove the officials on grounds of “serious and repeated violations” of aviation safety protocols.

Drishyam 3 has entered pre-production. The third instalment of the popular Malayalam film franchise will start filming this October. The producers of the film, Aashirvad Cinemas, shared a special video as a tribute to the previous two films.



