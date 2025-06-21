As tensions between Israel and Iran intensify with war entering the second week, American B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri towards a strategic base in Guam in the western Pacific, Israeli public television KAN broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling planes were flying with the bombers, according to the reports.

This comes as US President Donald Trump, who has taken a “two-week” deadline for himself to decide on whether he will join Israel in striking Iran, is expected to receive to the White House today afternoon. He is expected to get intelligence briefings with the National Security Council on Saturday and Sunday on the ongoing war.

Two of those four planes have already performed refueling for the B2 aircraft over the Pacific Ocean. While the other two are about 75 kilometres behind them.

Moreover, two additional refueling aircraft took off from north of San Francisco and are heading north, according to the report. Notably, their next refueling spot will be Hawaii.

The B-2 can carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs, which are possessed by America only. According to experts, bunker buster bombs are needed to target Iran’s most heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site.

Made by Northrop Grumman, the bomber, B-2 is worth about $2.1 billion each, which makes it the most expensive military aircraft ever built.

As Israel continues to attack, with indirect help from the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any US participation in attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites would be “extremely dangerous for everyone.”