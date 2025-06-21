No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi registered anywhere in India from July 1 - Check details here

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that all End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, irrespective of the state, will not be allowed to refuel in Delhi from July 1. The vehicles will be identified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations in the national capital. An end-of-life (EoL) vehicle is considered to be any diesel vehicle that is older than 10 years and any petrol vehicle that is older than 15 years.

In Delhi, a total of 500 fuel stations have installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, and the rest will be completed by June 30. All diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be detected by these cameras, and an alert will be sent to the command center and enforcement teams consisting of traffic and transport department officials, who will confiscate those vehicles, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"Our directions do not say that only EOL vehicles registered in Delhi will be detected and denied fuel. Vehicles registered outside Delhi-NCR also ply on Delhi roads and contribute to pollution. If (Delhi) people register their vehicles outside... that has to be deterred. We know that this is happening," Virinder Sharma, Member (Technical) of CAQM, said on Friday.

He stated that all the EOL buses registered in any state of India will be detected in the national capital through this mechanism. However, to curb their movement, separate directions will be issued. Sharma further noted that enforcement teams comprising officials with a total of 100 members from traffic and transport departments have been formulated. Additionally, stringent action will also be taken against fuel stations if found flouting.

This mechanism will be rolled out in five high-vehicle-density districts adjoining Delhi, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat, from November 1 this year, with the installation of ANPR cameras to be completed by October 31. The remaining NCR districts have been given time till March 31, 2026, to install the cameras, with fuel denial for EOL vehicles starting April 1, 2026.

As per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi alone has about 62 lakh EOL vehicles, including 41 lakh two-wheelers. Across the entire NCR, the number is around 44 lakh, with the bulk concentrated in the five key districts.

Sharma stated that the ANPR cameras, integrated with the VAHAN database, will detect vehicles that are outdated or lack valid pollution certificates. From the enforcement dates, fuel stations are required to deny fuel to these vehicles. Authorities are instructed to take swift legal steps, including impoundment and scrapping, in line with the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Rules. Vehicle owners can, however, obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to shift overage vehicles outside Delhi for use elsewhere.