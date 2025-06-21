/At least 8 dead after hot air balloon crash in Brazil

At least eight people have been killed after a hot air balloon crashed in Brazil. According to the governor of Santa Catarina state, 21 people had been on board. “We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning. Our rescue team is already on site… So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors,” local governor Jorginho Mello said on X.



Video posted to social media shows a hot air balloon catch fire while in the sky. The balloon then deflates and falls to the ground.

Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department. Praia Grande is a well-known destination for hot-air ballooning, especially during June festivities that honor Catholic saints like Saint John.

On June 15, One person died and 19 others were injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Turkey. The accident happened near the Ihlara Valley in Aksaray province, the Ilhas News Agency said.

The pilot died and 19 Indonesian tourists were injured, with the incident happening after a sudden change of wind, as per the officials. The balloon was trying to make a hard landing near the village of Gozlukuyu in Aksaray province, when the pilot fell out of the balloon's basket and his feet got tangled in a rope, Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu said.

"Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died," he said, adding that the injured tourists were taken to hospital.

Another hot air balloon taking off from the same location of Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing early morning, injuring 12 Indian tourists who were taken to hospital, local media said.