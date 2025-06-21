/How Israel killed Hamas' October 7 mastermind Saeez Izadi - Image REVEALS his Iran's hideout

Israeli fighter jets claimed to kill October 7 attack mastermind Saeed Izadi, head of the Palestine Corps of Iran's elite Quds Force, on June 21 (Saturday). Israel and Iran continue to attack each other's region as the war enters into the second week.

The IAF fighter jets carried out the operation overnight and killed the October 7 mastermind, while he was hiding in the city of Qom.

"Overnight, IAF fighter jets, with precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, eliminated Saeed Izadi, the Commander of the Palestine Corps in the Quds Force. We eliminated him while he was in a hideout in the city of Qom, in the heart of Iran," IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin said on Saturday during a briefing.

He added that Izaadi's location was revealed following a concentrated intelligence effort, while also showing the picture of his hideout.

How did they kill him?

The Israeli forces have been continuously tracking him for the past days, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin said, adding that they completed the operation overnight.

Izaadi invested great effort in advancing the ideology and objectives of the extremist Iranian regime. "He was one of the few founders and chief orchestrators of the plan to annihilate the State of Israel—alongside Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif, and other murderous terrorists."

The spokesperson stressed that Izaadi was one of the "key orchestrators" of the brutal October 7 terror attack and was one of the few who knew about the attack before it was executed.

“In his role, he coordinated military efforts between the Iranian regime and Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza. He facilitated terrorist activity and managed budgets transferred directly from Iran to Hamas in Gaza,” the spokesperson said.