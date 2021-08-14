Top 10 world news: US seeks asylum for SIV applicants, experts warn more deaths and more

Considering the threat of Taliban advances on persons still awaiting Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), Joe Biden is searching for third countries that will house these individuals until their paperwork is completed so that they can come to the United States. The US has evacuated approximately 1,200 Afghans under "Operation Allies Refuge" so far, and approximately 3,500 more are slated to arrive within the coming weeks.

In other news, the head of the Oxford vaccine group warns that if leaders do not share vaccine doses with third-world countries, a large number of people around the world may die from Covid. According to experts, western countries should fulfil their obligations towards the rest of humanity rather than hoarding vaccine doses for themselves.

Click on headlines to read more:

Seeking asylum for SIV applicants: A desperate bid by the Biden administration

Since the Taliban is advancing, Washington is looking for third-country accommodation for those still awaiting Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) until their paperwork is completed and they are allowed to enter the United States.

More people will die if countries start booster shots, experts claim

Experts have urged western countries to fulfill their responsibility toward humanity rather than stock up on vaccines for themselves alone.

In address to nation, Afghan President vows to prevent further instability

Ashraf Ghani said remobilising the Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) was his top priority, noting that all measures are in place to achieve this goal. He also pledged to prevent further bloodshed in the country.

French police investigate soaring number of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates

Following reports that some doctors' health service accounts were hacked, the French police are looking into a scam involving COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Several areas in Japan issue evacuation alert after floods and landslides

Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have threatened nearly two million lives in Japan. Residents have been asked to seek shelter and prepare for emergency evacuations.

Putin says natural disasters in Russia are "unprecedented"

As forests burn in Siberia, Putin said that this year Russia has experienced natural disasters at a scale and quantity that is "absolutely unprecedented". Climate change should be tackled "systematically," he said, urging everyone to work together.

Russia records highest daily Covid deaths as people run away from vaccines

As of Saturday, Russia recorded its third consecutive record number of Covid-related deaths. The country continues to struggle to control the widespread of the Delta virus, while vaccination rates do not improve.

China: 1 dead, 19 trapped in another coal mine flood accident

A coal mine in Qinghai Province was flooded by mud, killing one miner and trapping at least 19, nearly 21 miners were present in the coal mine at the time of the incident.

Police raid Nicaragua paper that branded govt a 'dictatorship'

In Nicaragua, the police raided the buildings of the independent newspaper La Prensa, which labelled the government a dictatorship after its print edition was suspended.

1947: Children of Partition - Five survivors tell their stories