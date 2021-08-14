In address to nation, Afghan President vows to prevent further instability

In a pre-recorded message to the nation on Friday, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said remobilisation of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) is his top priority. He said the required measures are underway to reach this goal, but he also vowed to prevent further bloodshed in the country.

Thanking the Afghan forces for their bravery in defending the country, Ghani said he will not allow the “imposed war” to bring more devastation and death to the people.

“Under the current situation, remobilising of the security and defence forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose,” Ghani said.

“I know that you are concerned about your present and future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people,” he added.

“To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people,” the president said, while adding that he will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.