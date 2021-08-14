Several areas in Japan issue evacuation alert after floods and landslides

Japan has asked locals to seek shelter and prepare for emergency evacuations as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides have put nearly two million lives in danger.

In the western region of Japan, landslides and floods led to the death of at least one local and three people who have been reported missing.

Seven regions have issued the highest level of evacuation orders as the level of rains are expected to increase in the near future. The order has mainly been issued for residents of the Kyushu island.

Also read | Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics

While rescue operations have already begun, a 59-year-old woman has been declared dead and two of her family members are reported missing after a landslide razed two houses in the Unzen and Nagasaki.

"More than 150 troops, police and firefighters were dispatched to the site for rescue operations," Takumi Kumasaki told news agency AFP. "They are carefully searching for the missing residents while watching out for further mudslides as the heavy rain continues."

Also read | Watch: 39, 910-tonne ship splits in two and spills oil off Japan's coast

The reason behind 14 rivers bursting their banks and 14 landslides is climate change, scientists have claimed. Experts believe climate change is increasing the risk of heavy rainfalls in the area as a warmer temperature holds more water.

"It's highly likely that some kind of disaster has already occurred," Yushi Adachi, a meteorological agency official told local reporters. "The maximum alert is needed even in areas where risks of landslides and flooding are usually not so high."

Local news reports have shown rescue officials going in boats to evacuate and save the locals from the affected areas.