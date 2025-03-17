US President Donald Trump Iran said 'will be held responsible' for the Houthi attacks on American aircraft, warning of 'dire consequences'.

US President Trump says Iran 'will be held responsible' for Houthi strikes, warns of ‘dire consequences’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 17) blamed Iran for the Houthi attacks on American aircraft, warning that any further aggression would be met with "great force."

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard hours after India raises concerns with US over Khalistani terror

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday (Mar 17) in New Delhi.

India flags growing activities of anti-India Khalistani elements in New Zealand

New Delhi expressed its concerns about anti-India activities linked to Khalistani elements during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

'Looking forward to interacting with passionate voices': PM Modi joins Trump's Truth Social platform

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (Mar 17), joined Truth Social and posted two Truths (how posts are known on this medium). This is a medium that is used frequently by US President Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, President Trump posted PM Modi's Podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social platform.

‘Direct dialogue is happening at the very top’: US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on US-India tariff issue

The United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said on Monday that a direct dialogue has been ongoing between India and the US at the very top over the tariffs issue. Gabbard is currently on a two-and-a-half-day trip to India as part of a multi-nation visit and arrived in the national capital early Sunday (Mar 16).

Who is Raisha Alawieh? Brown professor deported from US over deleted ‘sympathetic photos’ of Hezbollah leaders

Dr. Raisha Alawieh, an assistant professor at Brown University, was deported to Lebanon on Friday, despite holding a valid H-1B visa and a court order that was meant to prevent her deportation.

Americans smuggling eggs from Mexico, here’s why it is concerning

The border agents in El Paso, Texas, were left stunned when they noticed trays of eggs while seizing the drugs last month amid a shortage in the United States. The high cost of eggs in the US has made the Americans desperate, as they are cleaning out supermarket shelves and also attempting to bring them from Mexico.

Rare human coronavirus detected in Kolkata woman: What is HKU1, and how does it spread?

A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata has been diagnosed with human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1), according to media reports. She has been experiencing a persistent fever, cough, and cold for the past 15 days. Currently, she is under medical care at a private hospital in South Kolkata, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Kim Sae Ron’s family demands apology from Kim Soo Hyun, sues YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for defamatory comments

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has submitted a complaint with the police against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for allegedly spreading false claims about her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. During a press conference held in Seoul on March 17, Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron’s family also demanded a public apology from Kim Soo Hyun.

PCB slaps huge fine on Pakistan seamer for slogan supporting Imran Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slapped a fine of over a million Pakistani rupees ($4000 approx.) on seam-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal for showing a slogan supporting former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan.