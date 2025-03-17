A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata has been diagnosed with human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1), according to media reports. She has been experiencing a persistent fever, cough, and cold for the past 15 days. Currently, she is under medical care at a private hospital in South Kolkata, and her condition is reported to be stable.

The hospital has said that this is an isolated case but has urged people to remain cautious to prevent any potential spread.

What is Human Coronavirus HKU1?

Human coronavirus HKU1, also known as Betacoronavirus hongkonense, is a species of coronavirus that can infect both humans and animals.

There are several types of human coronaviruses, including 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1. These viruses generally cause mild to moderate upper respiratory infections, similar to the common cold.

It is important to note that HKU1 is not the same as Covid-19. While both belong to the coronavirus family, HKU1 is less severe than SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Symptoms of Human Coronavirus HKU1

The symptoms of HKU1 resemble those of the common flu. They include:

Fatigue

Persistent cough

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Blocked sinuses

Sore throat

Low-grade fever

Headaches

In severe cases, the infection can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.

Who is at risk?

In most cases, the infection resolves on its own. However, certain groups are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms, including:

Elderly individuals

Children

Pregnant women

How does HKU1 spread?

Like other coronaviruses, HKU1 spreads through:

Direct contact with an infected person via respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes

Prevention measures

Health experts advise the following precautions similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Practise proper hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water

Wear a mask in crowded or high-risk areas

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

(With inputs from agencies)