The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slapped a fine of over a million Pakistani rupees ($4000 approx.) on seam-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal for showing a slogan supporting former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan.

Advertisment

Per the latest report, Jamal turned up for Pakistan’s training during the home Test series against England (in December last year) with 804 written on the underside of his hat, which is Imran Khan’s prisoner number, who has been behind bars since August 2023, facing long-term sentences over corruption and other charges.

Also read | ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid!’ Pant recreates Gavaskar’s viral commentary – Watch

Although Imran Khan is on record saying the charges against him are politically motivated, this number ‘804’ has become popular among his supporters and garnered attention during political party PTI’s rallies.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Jamal didn’t express his political message during an international game but displayed it while donning a training kit, helping him escape an ICC violation; he, however, found himself violating PCB’s code of conduct.

The Pakistan all-rounder is fined under clause 2.23 of that code, stating: Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to the Board, any of its officials or sponsors or policies, the ICC or any of its officers or sponsors, Player, Player Support Personnel or Match Officials, including umpires and match referees, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.

Besides, the clause notes that players cannot "comment on any sensitive, communal, racial, sectarian, political, etc.," matter.

Advertisment

However, the report also claims that the PCB heavily fined Jamal to set an example for others to stay away from it than specifically punishing them for a disciplinary breach.

Pakistan in New Zealand

After losing the curtain raiser to New Zealand by nine wickets, the new-look Pakistan team is gearing up for the second T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday (Mar 18).

Also read | BCCI was right in banning Harry Brook for IPL 2025 pullout, says Moeen Ali

While seasoned campaigners Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missed out on the T20I squad, the experienced pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf failed to leave any mark in the first T20I. With a new captain and several inexperienced players,

Pakistan will aim for fearless cricket and turn the tables around in the second T20I.

(With inputs from agencies)