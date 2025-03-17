The border agents in El Paso, Texas, were left stunned when they noticed trays of eggs while seizing the drugs last month amid a shortage in the United States. The high cost of eggs in the US has made the Americans desperate, as they are cleaning out supermarket shelves and also attempting to bring them from Mexico.

Advertisment

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently revealed that the confiscation of eggs is 36 per cent up nationwide so far this fiscal year, as compared with the previous year. CBP also stated that the confiscations have risen by 54 per cent along parts of the Texas border. They have more than doubled in San Diego.

Also read: Porsche SE denies reports of Volkswagen share sale

"It's the price difference," said Roger Maier, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal. Maier is a CBP spokesman in El Paso, a place where agents have encountered 90 would-be egg importers since January.

Advertisment

"The price is like a third of what it is in the US," Maier said.

The rate increase is concerning as people are prohibited from bringing raw eggs across the border due to concerns about diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The egg prices in the US have continued to surge due to a shortage of egg-laying hens amid an outbreak of avian influenza. Egg prices have shot up 10.4% month over month and 58.8% year-over-year in the country, according to a March 12 report released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Took them home, placed in jar’: Woman, who tried selling human toes in online black market, pleads guilty

What's the Trump administration's approach?

To tackle the 'eggflation', the US has turned to several European countries for egg imports amid a severe supply shortage and soaring prices at home, according to media reports.

The head of the Danish Egg Association confirmed that the US has sent a written request for eggs, and they are currently assessing their export potential for the next six months, according to reports.

Also read: 'We connect so well': Trump shares Modi's podcast on Truth Social after Indian PM praises US president

The US has also sent requests to Sweden and Finland.

Sweden's largest egg producer, Kronagg, revealed that Europe is also grappling with an egg shortage and will prioritise supplying the European market, according to the reports.

Similarly, the Finnish Poultry Association indicated that the number of eggs Finland can export is insufficient to address the egg shortage in the US.

Also read: WATCH | Trump administration deports over 250 'gang members' despite judge's ruling to halt it

(With inputs from agencies)