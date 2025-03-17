The US administration under Trump deported over 250 alleged gang members, mostly Venezuelans, to El Salvador. This was just hours after a US judge’s ruling to halt the flights on Saturday (March 15). The deportations came after the US president invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law meant only to be used in wartime.

Nayib Bukele - president of El Salvador - said 238 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and 23 members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13 arrived in the country. He said this was under a deal in which Trump would pay the Central American country to keep them in custody. The alleged gang members are to be kept in the country's 40,000-person capacity “terrorism confinement centre”.

'A single judge in a single city...'

The White House defended Trump administration's act saying the judge had no authority to block the deportation.

“A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft ... full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from US soil,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

She added that the court had “no lawful basis”.

James Boasberg - the US district attempted to halt the deportation of all the individuals but failed. He even had ordered the deportation flights already in the air to return to the US, but it did not.

'Oopsie … too late'

After this, Bukele took to social media and wrote, “Oopsie … Too late," with a laughing emoji.

After his post, US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, thanked El Salvador’s leader for accepting the deported people.

Rubio took to the social media platform X and said, “Thank you for your assistance and friendship, President Bukele."

"Over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars," Rubio added.

Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).



The United States will pay a very low fee for them,… pic.twitter.com/tfsi8cgpD6 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2025

More than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang have been deported by the US and sent to El Salvador where they were taken to a high-security prison, the Salvadoran president said https://t.co/dL6Fpr0lZv pic.twitter.com/RSTd7QBEIi — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2025

Breaking News 📰



more than 200 Venezuelan gang members "Tren de Aragua" from the US just got sent to the El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/Byhn7YJZ18 — 𝕏 Nation (@XNati0n) March 16, 2025

Photos and videos of the deportation showed US forces pushing people who were seen handcuffed. Some images and videos also showed the deportation authority members forcefully shaving heads of the individuals.

Deported people were seen held by their neck, all of them wearing white t-shirts and shorts, and being taken out from the deportation planes. They were seen sending to prison cells.

