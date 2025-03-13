US President Donald Trump may soon invoke the Alien Enemies Act, an obscure federal law to speed up his mass deportation plans of certain groups of immigrants, CNN reported citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 allows the US president to target and remove undocumented immigrants, though legal experts have argued it would face a battle in the court.

Trump during his presidential campaign last year proposed to use the law. Later as he took office in January, Trump prioritised mass crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The US arrested more immigrants in February 2025 under the Trump administration than any month in the last seven years.

Who is Trump's primary target?

The primary target of Trump remains Tren de Aragua (TDA), a Venezuelan organised crime group that is now operating in the US as well as other nations.

Notably, Trump has ordered his administration to designate TDA as a foreign terrorist organisation and use the measure to remove those identified.

According to a CNN report, Trump can announce this as soon as Friday as the officials finalise the details.

However, the Alien Enemies Act is designed to be invoked if the US is at war with a country or if a foreign nation has invaded the US or threatened to do so.

However, this has not been the case. According to legal experts, it would be difficult for Trump to use the act when the US isn't being attacked by a foreign government.

Till date, the Alien Enemies Act has been invoked three times in US history and all during wars, according to the Brennan Center.

