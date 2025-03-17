Porsche SE dismisses recent media reports which claim the company would sell its voting shares in Volkswagen. A statement by Porsche SE on Sunday denied that the company would engage in any share sale.

The denial emerges after German tabloid Bild released a report suggesting that the Porsche and Piech families who control Porsche SE jointly were considering selling their VW shares for new investment purposes. An official report indicated that Porsche SE could diminish its Volkswagen ordinary share ownership from 53.3% to 45-50%.

Porsche SE's company position stated plainly that no definite decisions exist to sell VW shares and such selling plans did not appear during 2024. The holding firm declared its dedication to maintain its extensive period of investment commitment in Volkswagen while expressing strong belief in the Volkswagen Group's future value growth potential.

The company has mentioned it would reveal Volkswagen share sale plans through its financial reports and confirmed investor discussions about the sale do not exist. Volkswagen has not provided any information regarding the topic.

Through its investment Porsche SE maintains control of 31.9% of Volkswagen equity alongside 53.3% of voting rights. Through Porsche AG the holding company exercises blocking power as Porsche AG released publicly traded shares in 2022.

The core investments of Porsche SE consist of Volkswagen and Porsche AG operations. The holding firm said it could potentially move funds between its main investment holdings and its smaller portfolio investments during a future time period.

Porsche SE announced major impairment charges on its Volkswagen and Porsche AG investments which reached a total of 19.9 billion euros and 3.4 billion euros respectively during the earlier section of this month. Market value devaluation caused the disabilities recorded by both firms. The firm's denial of a share sale aims to reassure investors and maintain stability in its relationship with Volkswagen.