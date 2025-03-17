US President Donald Trump has shared the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's podcast Lex Fridman on his social media platform Truth Social.

This was after PM Modi praised the US president for his "America First" approach and talked about how he "connects so well" with Trump in the podcast with the American podcaster and computer scientist.

In the interaction posted on Sunday (March 16), PM Modi expressed his mutual trust and bond with Trump.

“His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first,” Modi said.

“I stand for India first and that’s why we connect so well.”

PM Modi also called Trump a "man of courage" for making independent decisions and for remaining "dedicated" towards his country.

"I have seen him during his first term and now as he sees a second. This time, he seems far more prepared. He has a clear roadmap with well-planned steps to achieve his goals. I also had the chance to meet his team, and I believe he has gathered a strong, capable group," Modi said in the podcast.

Fridman asked Modi, "You recently visited the United States and reinvigorated your friendship with Donald Trump. What do you like about Donald Trump as a friend, as a leader?"

"I'd like to share an event that stands out in my memory. Perhaps from that, you'll understand my perspective. At 'Howdy Modi', both President Trump and I were present, and the stadium was completely full. A large crowd at a political event in the US is quite remarkable," the Indian PM added.

'Institutions like UN...'

In the same podcast, PM Modi slammed the United Nations and other international organisations as irrelevant amid rising global conflicts.

Here's my conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India.



It was one of the most moving & powerful conversations and experiences of my life.



This episode is fully dubbed into multiple languages including English and Hindi. It's also available in the original (mix of… pic.twitter.com/85yUykwae4 — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 16, 2025

"The international organisations that were created have become almost irrelevant, there is no reform in them. Institutions like the UN cannot play their role. People in the world who do not care about laws and rules are doing everything, no one is able to stop them," he said.

