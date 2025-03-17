Modi - Lex Fridman podcast row: The Opposition party of India, Congress, "criticised" the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his podcast with Lex Fridman, alleging he is "afraid of facing the media in a press conference" but "has found comfort" in a foreign podcaster.

Taking to the social media platform X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh took a dig at PM Modi's "criticism is the soul of democracy" remark.

He accused the PM of "demolishing" institutions that were to hold his government accountable and having gone after critics "with a vengeance".

“He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem," Ramesh said in his post.

“And he has the gall to say that “criticism is the soul of democracy” when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his Government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched! There is no limit to Hypo(d)crisy," he added.

'Always aimed to initiate efforts'

During the chat with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi touched upon a number of topics, including India’s stance on global conflicts and the failing role of the United Nations in the current backdrop of wars.

“India has always championed the ideas of global peace and brotherhood,” the prime minister said, adding he has "always aimed to initiate efforts that foster global well-being. And the global community needs to join hands to accomplish that.”

