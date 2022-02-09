Top 10 world news: US FDA may halt approval of China-made cancer drugs, and more

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States may halt cancer drugs and other medicines made in China. In less than two weeks, all the remaining Covid restrictions will be removed in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

United States: FDA poised to tap brakes on China-made cancer drugs

The federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services has raised concerns about the studies conducted in China. It raised doubts about whether these studies can apply to patients in the United States.

UK PM Johnson announces to end all Covid restrictions this month

The current regulations, including the need to self-isolate after testing positive, were due to expire on March 24.

'Cold war mentality': China lambasts Quad summit in Australia

China on Wednesday lambasted against the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on Friday and accused the members, including India and US, of creating a bloc confrontation and having a “cold war mentality.”

Hyundai and Kia ask vehicle owners to park outside due to fire risk

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have requested owners of 484,000 recalled vehicles in the United States to park outside due to fire risk.

Russia may recognise cryptocurrency, likely to pass a law: Report

Reports in local Russian media said on Wednesday that Russia may become latest country to recognise and regulate cryptocurrency.

Grace Tame accuses activist of threatening her over PM Morrison's criticism

Grace Tame, who won the Australian of the Year 2021 award, said on Wednesday that she was threatened by an activist against publically criticising Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

‘War is madness’: Pope Francis backs for talks between Ukraine and Russia

Expressing concern over increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis hoped that the talks between the two countries, adding that a war in the eastern European country “would be madness”.

US University to pay nearly quarter billion dollars over gynaecologist assault

The University of California said on Tuesday that it will pay compensation of nearly quarter of a billion dollars to 200 women who alleged sexual assault by a school gynaecologist.

80% of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to be destroyed by geomagnetic storm

Billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX has said that 80 per cent of Starlink satellites it had launched will be lost due to a geomagnetic storm.

Russia says Japan is whipping up ‘hysteria’ in Kuril Islands row

Moscow has said that Japan is whipping up ‘hysteria’ in dispute over the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean.