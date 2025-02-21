US envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg praised his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "extensive and positive" as the two met on Thursday in Kyiv.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas admitted that the body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas had been mixed in the rubble along with other human remains after an Israeli air strike hit the place.

'Extensive and productive': US envoy Kellogg praises talks with 'courageous leader' Zelensky

US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg on Friday (Feb 21) praised his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "extensive and positive".

'Evil violation of truce': Amid outrage, Hamas says Shiri Bibas's remains 'mixed in rubble' of Israeli strike

After Israel claimed that a body returned by Hamas Thursday was not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas, the Palestinian militant group on Friday (Feb 21) said that the Israeli hostage's remains had been mixed in the rubble alomg with other human remains after an Israeli air strike hit the place where she was being held captive.

'Deeply concerning': Indian foreign ministry reacts to Trump's $21M funding for 'voter turnout in India' claim

Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday (Feb 21) said that the Trump administration's claim that $21 million USAID funding was allegedly allocated for 'voter turnout in India' was 'deeply concerning'.

Is Ukraine's Zelensky really a 'dictator without elections'? Trump’s claim vs. the reality of wartime voting

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, calling him a “modestly successful comedian” and a “dictator without elections.”

Rednote downloads drop by 91 per cent as TikTok returns to US stores

Weeks after US President Donald Trump granted an extension to TikTok to find a US buyer, the app has returned to US mobile stores. Meanwhile, the rival social media app Xiaohongshu suffered a 91 per cent drop in downloads.

'We should engage in mutual beneficial cooperation': Jaishankar meets Chinese FM Wang Yi on sidelines of G20

India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday (Feb 21) on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet.

‘Unacceptable and wrong’: Canada’s PM hopeful Ruby Dhalla slams ‘false’ media allegations of India link

Indo-Canadian politician Ruby Dhalla has strongly denied allegations suggesting she is linked to Indian authorities, calling them an attempt to “discredit” her leadership bid for the Liberal Party.

Elon Musk’s ‘chainsaw for bureaucracy’ stunt: ‘Cringe AF’ or ‘fire’? Internet divided

Elon Musk, the billionaire leading deep spending cuts in the US federal government, took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday with an unusual prop—a chainsaw.

PCB upset over Pakistan’s name missing from broadcasting logo during IND vs BAN Champions Trophy tie

The PCB is upset over Pakistan’s name missing from the logo during the live broadcast of the recently concluded India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy game in Dubai. The absence of Pakistan’s name in the CT branding forced the host board to write to the ICC seeking an explanation.

'In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai': PM Narendra Modi applauds Vicky Kaushal's period drama

On Friday (Feb 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The period drama is currently garnering a lot of appraise from all quarters, especially for its engaging storytelling and prolific performance from the lead cast.