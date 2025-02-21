The PCB is upset over Pakistan’s name missing from the logo during the live broadcast of the recently concluded India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy game in Dubai. The absence of Pakistan’s name in the CT branding forced the host board to write to the ICC seeking an explanation.

During the India vs Bangladesh tie on Friday, the logo of the event’s name – Champions Trophy 2025 was carried out throughout the live telecast; however, Pakistan’s (host country) name was missing for the entirety of the match, which India won by six wickets.

IND vs BAN Photograph: (Others)

Although the broadcaster is bound to carry the event and the host nation’s name in all games, including during the India matches that Dubai is hosting, it wasn’t the case during their tournament opener. The logo, however, was on display during the curtain-raiser between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi and even during Friday’s match between Afghanistan and South Africa.

PAK v NZ Photograph: (Others)

The PCB is assumed to be irked by this decision to omit Pakistan’s name from the broadcasting logo, against which they took action, reaching out to the apex body and asking for assurances that it will not happen again during the tournament.

ICC’s answer

Per the latest report, the ICC is believed to have informed the PCB about this being a technical glitch; the answer has left the PCB dissatisfied. Given that the graphics are designed in advance and provided to the ICC live feed (in advance), Pakistan’s name missing from the broadcasting logo has left the board unconvinced over this issue.

Meanwhile, the ICC has maintained its stance of technical malfunction as the reason behind this, assuring the PCB that this issue will not occur again regardless of whether the matches take place in Pakistan or the UAE. The next game in the UAE is between two Asian giants and arch-rivals India and Pakistan this coming Sunday (Feb 23).

India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

While the hosts Pakistan lost their opening game against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi by 60 runs, their age-old rivals India emerged victorious against Bangladesh in their first match.

Besides worrying about the semis qualification scenario, for which they must beat India and New Zealand or win at least one game by a massive margin and expect other results to fall in their favour, Pakistan will miss attacking opener Fakhar Zaman, who got ruled out of the tournament with an injury. The hosts have recalled Imam-Ul-Haq as his replacement.

(With inputs from agencies)