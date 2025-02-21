Former India spinner and coach Anil Kumble has spotted a loophole in Virat Kohli’s game amid his lean patch across formats. Even though Kohli hit a Test hundred in Perth in November, his bat hasn’t clicked (the way) it used to for several months now. His dismissal against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy game echoes the same concerns.

Advertisment

So, where does the problem lie? His technique, temperament, or something else has restricted him from scoring big. Kumble perhaps has the answer.

Also read | Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: India batter Virat Kohli fails with bat but still creates a record

Having played and coached different versions of Kohli, Kumble knows a thing or two about his game more than anyone else. Commenting on his form, Kumble feels the batting stalwart is perhaps trying too hard to catch up with his rhythm. Doing that has put him under pressure, pulling him away from being relaxed, and with all clubbed together, he’s unable to score runs.

Advertisment

"Having been through a lean patch, so to speak, especially in white-ball cricket - he hasn't had that kind of run for a long period of time - I feel he's trying a bit too hard," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

"You have that in players who have been there and done that before, and everyone sort of looks up to you saying he's the guy who's going to take the game away, and he's the one guy who is the important man in the team.

"I think he's trying a bit too hard. You can see that in the way he is going about his innings. He just needs to not worry about it. Rohit [Sharma] comes in there, has the freedom because there is plenty of batting, and all of them are in great form. Similarly, for Virat, he just needs to come in and not worry about anything else,” Kumble noted.

Advertisment

Kohli’s struggle against spin

Virat Kohli’s last six dismissals have come against spin, five of which to leg spinners. Speaking on his ability to play spin, Kumble said that when in form, Kohli is great against turning deliveries; however, on current form, he is trying too hard to score, giving the opposition an extra chance of dismissing him.

Instead, he suggested that the right-handed batter must feel composed about his game and concentrate on rotating strike against the spinners, something he does well and is known for.

Also read | Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's Khushdil Shah doesn’t fear facing India, says ‘every team is beatable’

Besides, Kumble also feels Kohli must take a step back in his game and approach (about the outcome), adding he needs to relax a bit and worry less about the results.

"To start off against spin, on surfaces like that, you need a lot of confidence. He's certainly trying too hard to manoeuvre that," Kumble said.

"He's a good player of spin when he's in form, when he's wanting to just knock singles off and keep rotating the strike. Now he's trying too hard to score runs rather than just manoeuvre, and that's been his game plan.

"All players go through tough moments in their career, but I get a feeling watching him bat, I think he is putting a lot more pressure on himself. He just needs to relax a little bit and not worry too much about the outcome of what happens on the field rather than just go out there and have the freedom to just go and play naturally, what he does really well,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)