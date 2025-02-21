India batter Virat Kohli may have failed with the bat in the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai, UAE but still managed to create a record. Kohli's milestone moment, however, came in the field as he took two catches during India's fielding.

The ace India batter now has 156 catches as a fielder for India - the joint most along with former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin. Kohli although, reached the record in 295 innings while Azhar had taken 332 innings for same number of catches.

Overall, Kohli is now behind only Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (160 catches) for most catches as a fielder in ODIs.

With the bat, Kohli couldn't do much as he scored 22 runs off 38 balls and hitting just one boundary before being dismissed by leggie Rishad Hossain. Kohli fell to a leg-spinner for the sixth time in his last six ODIs - showcasing his weakness against wrist spin.

Gill, Shami star in India's win

India won their opening match of the Champions Trophy by six wickets. For Men in Blue, Mohammed Shami starred with the ball as he took 5/53 and played a key role in bowling out the opposition for 228.

On the way to his five-for, Shami also became the fastest to take 200 ODI wickets in terms of number of balls bowled and second fastest in terms of number of games played.

Chasing the total, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave the team a quick start and added 50+ plus for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill. After Rohit got out for a quickfire 41 and Kohli was dismissed shortly, Gill took over the innings and stayed unbeaten throughout.

The opener went on to score 101 not out - his first hundred in an ICC tournaments. India next play Pakistan in a blockbuster clash on Sunday (Feb 23).