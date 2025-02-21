Former India skipper and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met with a minor accident on Thursday (Feb 20). Ganguly, however, didn't suffer any injuries but his vehicle was damaged a bit. The accident happened on Durgapur highway near Dantanpur when Ganguly was travelling to Bardhaman.

Advertisment

According to reports, Ganguly's Range Rover was moving at a controlled speed amid rains when a truck tried to push the car. Ganguly's vehicle lost control for a bit but the drive gained it back quickly, stopping any huge loss of life or stuff.

Champions Trophy 2025: Gill rates Dubai hundred against Bangladesh ‘his most satisfying innings’

The accident happened when sudden halt of Ganguly's car caused multiple vehicles crashing into one another with the car right behind ramming into the ex-skipper's vehicle.

Advertisment

Ganguly took a 10-minute break before the situation came under control and moved on to his detitanation afterwards. Reports later confirmed that Ganguly was completely safe.

The ex-BCCI president later reached his destination and attended an event at Bardhaman University as well as an event by Bardhaman Sports Association.

More to follow...