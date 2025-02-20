India pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest bowler to take 200 ODI wickets on Thursday (Feb 20) in terms of balls bowled. Shami reached the landmark during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai. The Indian pacer took 5126 balls to reach the record, beating Australia's Mitchell Starc, who had taken 5240 balls to take 200 ODI wickets.

Shami, playing his 104th ODI game, is also the joint second-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of matches played along with Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Only Starc, who took 200 wickets in 102 matches, is ahead of Shami.

The Indian pacer dismissed Jake Ali in the 43rd over of Bangladesh innings to complete 200 wickets. He had previously dismissed Soumya Sarkar in the first over of the match before dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz a while later.

Shami later picked up wickets of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed as well to complete his five-for. The pacer eventually finished at 5/53 in 10 overs.

Hridoy-Jaker rearguard lifts Bangladesh after first powerplay debacle

After India reduced Bangladesh to 35/5 inside 10 overs, Jake Ali and Towhid Hridoy joined forces and added 154 runs for the sixth wicket before Shami removed Ali on 61.

A small cameo of 18 runs off 12 balls by Rishad Hossain took Bangladesh post 200—something that had looked highly unlikely after the first 10 overs.

Once Rishad departed on a team score of 215, India made small work of the remaining wickets and bowled out Bangladesh for 228 runs in 49.4 overs. Hridoy, who completed a sensational 100—also his maiden one in ODIs—was the last wicket to fall.

For India, Harshit Rana took 3/31 while Axar Patel picked up 2/43—both in the same over, apart from Shami's five-for.