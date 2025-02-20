India rattled Bangladesh early on during the Champions Trophy match on Feb 20 in Dubai. Bangladesh would have lost six wickets inside nine overs only if skipper Rohit had held onto a simple catch in slips off Axar Patel - who was on a hattrick.

Axar, bowling the ninth over of the Bangladesh's innings and first of his quota, took a wicket of the second and third balls - dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. He then bowled a loopy delivery to Jake Ali and the batter poked at it. The ball travelled to Rohit in the first slip who dropped the dolly. Have a look at the moment below:

Meanwhile boys after dropping that one catch 😭😭😭 #RohitSharma #indvsban pic.twitter.com/zpqHVR93hn — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) February 20, 2025

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. The decision was proved wrong instantly as Mohammed Shami struck in the first over of the match, sending back Soumya Sarkar.

Harshit Rana then picked up the wicket of skipper Najmul Shanto in the next over as Bangladesh were reduced to 2/2 inside two overs. There was a brief partnership of 24 runs before Shami struck again and sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Axar then took wickets in an over to break Bangladesh's back. They were 39/5 in 10 overs - a nightmare start for any team.

More to follow...