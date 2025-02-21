Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Khushdil Shah doesn’t fear taking on India in the marquee ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday (Feb 23) in Dubai, saying even though India remains a top team in this format, they are beatable. Putting all recent performances behind them, Shah believes if Pakistan can click as a unit on D-day and execute their roles, they can deny India a chance to qualify for the semis in their second game of the tournament.

Pakistan vs India is the mother of all matches, and for what it brings to the table, it justifies the hype.

Placed together in Group A, the arch-rivals will face off in the high-octane clash at the Dubai International Stadium this coming Sunday. Knowing Pakistan holds a better head-to-head record (3-2) against the Men in Blue, they’d fancy their chances.

Khushdil said despite Pakistan suffering a 60-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday (Feb 19), there is a belief in the camp that Pakistan can shun India on the day it matters the most.

"India has a good, strong team, but every team is beatable, and India too can be defeated. If we bring our A-game, then we can beat India. The belief is there, and if there is belief, then we can make things happen," Khushdil said in a chat with TelecomAsia, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

While for Pakistan, the game against India is a must-win, the Men in Blue can enjoy the advantage they have after beating Bangladesh by six wickets in their tournament opener.

Pressure separates India-Pakistan game from rest

Should India emerge victorious against Pakistan on Sunday, they would qualify for the final four, while the hosts would be out of the tournament just four days into it. However, if Pakistan beat India in the marquee clash, both teams would be on equal points (two each), with each having an equal chance of making the semis.

Reflecting on what separates the India-Pakistan game from all, Shah said it’s the pressure, and the team handling it well will walk out as the winner.

"When India and Pakistan play, the whole world watches. The team that manages pressure better wins, and we are used to it,” Shah said adding, "We have lost one match but we are still in the tournament. We can beat India if we play well so don’t rule out as yet.”

(With inputs from agencies)