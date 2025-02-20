Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan said that their upcoming Champions Trophy match against India is 'another normal' game for them. The comment came after Pakistan's 60-run loss against New Zealand in tournament opener on Feb 19 in Karachi.

Pakistan's batting looked toothless while chasing 320 against New Zealand and doubt over destructive batter Fakhar Zaman's availability won't help their cause against India.

"This match is gone, and the next match is another normal match for us," Rizwan said after the loss against New Zealand.

Pakistan were specially horrible during the first 10 overs of their chase - scoring just 22 runs for the loss of one wicket. It was always going to be tough from there on and wickets falling at regular intervals didn't help Pakistan's cause either. They were eventually bowled out for 260 runs.

"We didn't want to put pressure on ourselves by thinking we are defending champions," said Rizwan about the loss but admitted that they lost the momentum twice during the game.

"We lost momentum twice, first in the death overs and then in the powerplay with the bat," Rizwan conceded.

New Zealand were 207/4 in 40 overs but pummeled Pak bowlers for 113 runs in the last 10 overs - thanks to a quickfire 61 off 39 balls by Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi also took a flying catch later on in the game to send back Rizwan.

Young, Latham join EXCLUSIVE club with individual tons

New Zealand batter Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out) joined a special club after completing their respective hundreds. With the tons, the duo became the latest entrants in the club of teams with multiple batters scoring hundreds in an innings in Champions Trophy.

The feat was first achieved by Indian batters Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly during 2002 edition of Champions Trophy when they scored a ton each against England.