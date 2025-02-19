New Zealand's Glenn Phillips added another spectacular catch to his ever-growing collection on Wednesday (Feb 19), leaving Pakistani fans aboutely stunned. The Kiwi all-rounder pulled off a sensational one-handed diving catch to dismiss Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan during the opening match of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisment

The stunning moment happened on the final ball of the 10th over, with William O'Rourke delivering to Rizwan. The Pakistani captain slashed hard, sending the ball racing past the point region. Phillips, stationed perfectly, dived full stretch to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air. Rizwan, stunned, had to depart after scoring just three runs off 14 balls.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan opened their innings with Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, as Fakhar Zaman was unavailable due to an injury sustained while fielding on the second ball of the tournament. Shakeel fell early, scoring six runs from 19 deliveries before being caught at third man by Matt Henry, giving Rourke his first wicket of the match.

‘Means a great deal’ — Will Young celebrates special ton

Advertisment

After being put into bat by Mohammad Rizwan, New Zealand posted a formidable 320 runs on the board. Will Young and Tom Latham were the heroes with the bat, notching up crucial centuries and adding 118 runs for the fourth wicket. Their partnership rescued the Kiwis from a precarious position at 73 for 3 in the 19th over.

Speaking at the innings break, Young reflected on his knock: "Means a great deal, obviously. The start of the Champions Trophy and to start like that is a special feeling. 320 is a good total; it didn't look that possible after those three early wickets. Tom Latham came out with the fire, and we managed to keep the board rolling. We’ll have to see how the wicket behaves. It was difficult when they bowled back of a length, and it did spin as well."

Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham then accelerated the scoring, adding a blistering 125-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 74 balls. Phillips hammered 61 off 39 deliveries, including three boundaries and four towering sixes. Latham, anchoring the innings, remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls, striking 10 fours and three sixes to propel New Zealand past the 300-run mark.

(With inputs from agencies)