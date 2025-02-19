New Zealand batter Will Young and Tom Latham joined a special club after completing their respective hundreds in the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan on Feb 19 in Karachi. Young scored 107 before being dismissed while Latham scored 118 not out as New Zealand posted 320/5 in 50 overs.

With the tons, the duo became the latest entrants in the club of teams with multiple batters scoring hundreds in an innings in Champions Trophy.

The feat was first achieved by Indian batters Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly during 2002 edition of Champions Trophy when they scored a ton each against England.

Here's the full list of multiple batters scoring hundreds in an innings in Champions Trophy:

India - Virender Sehwag (126) & Sourav Ganguly (117*) vs ENG, 2002

West Indies - Chris Gayle (101) & Dwayne Bravo (112*) vs ENG, 2006

Australia - Shane Watson (136*) & Ricky Ponting (111*) vs ENG, 2009

Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan (114) & Mahmudullah (102*) vs NZ, 2017

New Zealand - Will Young (107) & Tom Latham (118*) vs PAK, 2025

Young, Latham power New Zealand innings

Earlier, New Zealand were asked to bat first after losing the toss against Pakistan. The Kiwis started well, adding 39 runs for the first wicket before two quick wickets jolted their innings.

After losing the third wicket for less than 100 runs, Latham and Young joined forces. The duo added 118 runs for the fourth wicket before Young was dismissed.

Latham was then joined by Glenn Phillips and they added 125 runs for the fifth wicket and took New Zealand past 300 - something which looked distant till the end of 40th over.

Phillips was the last batter to get out but not before hitting 61 off 39 balls - falling four runs short of completing 1,000 ODI runs.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked two wickets each while spinner Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket.